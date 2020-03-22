The New England Patriots are bringing quarterback Brian Hoyer back on a one-year deal, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Patriots will bring QB Brian Hoyer back on a 1-year deal to join Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler... plus there is always the draft. Given where NE is cap-wise, this is probably it at the position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2020

The 34-year-old appeared in four games last season for the Indianapolis Colts and threw four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hoyer spent 2018 with the Patriots after joining the team in a 2017 trade with the San Francisco 49ers. It was second second stint with the team.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Patriots after breaking in with the team in 2009.

Hoyer has also appeared with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears over the course of his NFL career.