New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton sustained a finger injury on his right hand halfway through Friday's OTA session, according to WEEI's Ryan Hannable. The former MVP appeared to hit it on a helmet and did not throw after having the injury examined by trainers.

Newton, 32, started 15 games for the Patriots in 2020, throwing for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 137 times for 592 yards and 12 scores, his highest touchdown total on the ground since his rookie season with the panthers in 2011.