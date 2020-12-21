Pick 6: How long until the Patriots are back on top?

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will undergo season-ending surgery on a partially torn quad but will be back in plenty of time for the 2021 season, according to a report from the NFL Network.

From The Aftermath: #Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore will have season-ending surgery tomorrow to repair a partially torn quad, but he'll be ready in plenty of time for 2021. pic.twitter.com/3DL1YKCjKw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

Gilmore suffered a non-contact injury Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.