2h ago
Report: Pats' Gilmore to have season-ending surgery
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will undergo season-ending surgery on a partially torn quad but will be back in plenty of time for the 2021 season, according to a report from the NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Gilmore suffered a non-contact injury Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.