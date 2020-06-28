The New England Patriots will lose their third-round pick in 2021 and be fined $1.1 million as discipline for their television crew filming the Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns game, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

🏈$1.1 million in club fines.

🏈Loss of 2021 third-round pick.

🏈Patriots’ TV crews not allowed to shoot games during 2020 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2020

The television crew will not be allowed to shoot games during the 2020 season according to the report. Senior club officials wil also have required training on league operation and game policies.