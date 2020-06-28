1h ago
Report: Pats disciplined for TV crew incident
The New England Patriots will lose their third-round pick in 2021 and be fined $1.1 million as discipline for their television crew filming the Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns game, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
TSN.ca Staff
The television crew will not be allowed to shoot games during the 2020 season according to the report. Senior club officials wil also have required training on league operation and game policies.