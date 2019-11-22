Belichick not willing to play Ouija about WRs' status

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is officially listed as questionable this weekend but is expected to play according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is expected to play, source said. More managing the elbow and taking care of it than anything. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2019

While Rapoport adds the designation is more related to him managing/taking care of the elbow, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports the Pats will monitor the issue into Saturday and then reassess. Brady was a limited participant in Friday's practice according to the team.

The #Patriots will monitor Tom Brady’s elbow issue into tomorrow and reassess, I’m told. He hasn’t missed a start because of injury since 2008. https://t.co/AV190SyoPq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2019

Brady has not missed a start since 2008 (torn ACL), so history is on his side when it comes to suiting up against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

The 42-year-old hasn't missed any time this year, starting all 10 of New England's games in the first part of the season.

In those 10 games the Patriots have gone 9-1 and Brady has logged 14 touchdowns and 2,752 passing yards.

In the event Brady can't play, 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham will get the start.