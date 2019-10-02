Bills show their defence is no joke despite another loss to Patriots

The New England Patriots placed three-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

The #Patriots worked out kickers today, and this is why. Stephen Gostkowski goes to IR https://t.co/aMw9iifIuh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2019

Gostkowski did not practice on Wednesday, and according to multiple reports, the Patriots worked out free agent kickers during Wednesday's practice.

Gostkowski, 35, has missed four point-after attempts this season. He’s 11 of 15 on PATs and has gone seven-for-eight on his field goals attempts.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 draft by the Patriots, Gostkowski has spent his entire 14-year career with the Patriots. He has made 373 field goals over his career and has a success rate of 87.4 per cent.