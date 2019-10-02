54m ago
Report: Patriots place K Gostkowski on IR
The New England Patriots placed three-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.
TSN.ca Staff
Gostkowski did not practice on Wednesday, and according to multiple reports, the Patriots worked out free agent kickers during Wednesday's practice.
Gostkowski, 35, has missed four point-after attempts this season. He’s 11 of 15 on PATs and has gone seven-for-eight on his field goals attempts.
Drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 draft by the Patriots, Gostkowski has spent his entire 14-year career with the Patriots. He has made 373 field goals over his career and has a success rate of 87.4 per cent.