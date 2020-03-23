The New England Patriots are moving on from their franchise leading scorer.

The team is releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 23, 2020

The kicker won three Super Bowls with the Patriots after taking over for Adam Vinatieri in 2006.

The 36-year-old only played in four games in 2019 as he dealt with a hip injury that landed him on Injured Reserve and force him to have offseason surgery.

In 14 seasons with the Pats, the kicker connected on 87.38 per cent of his field goals, currently fifth-best all-time, according to Pro Football Reference.