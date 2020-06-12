New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is rehabbing after undergoing foot surgery in May, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

News story: Patriots RB Sony Michel recovering from foot surgery, per sources. The surgery was viewed as more maintenance-based to relieve discomfort. How Michel’s rehab progresses will determine if he opens training camp on PUP. https://t.co/iH4e1JgBUn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 12, 2020

Reiss adds the surgery is more "maintenance-based" to help get rid of some of the pain he's been dealing with.

The 24-year-old Michel, who is currently rehabbing in Foxborough, ran for 912 yards and touchdowns over 16 games in 2019, his second year in the NFL.

Michel has had a handful of knee injuries over his short NFL career including having fluid drained from his knee and twisting his knee in 2018, forcing him to miss three games.

The Pats selected the Georgia product in the first-round, 31st overall, in the 2018 NFL Draft.