The New England Patriots are trading defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for a seventh-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New England is trading DE Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for 7th-round pick that can go to a 6th-round pick in 2021, league sources tell @Schultz_Report and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2019

The pick can become a sixth-rounder in 2021, Schefter adds.

Bennett was acquired by the Pats in the off-season and has 2.5 sacks and five combined tackles in six games. Prior to his time in New England, Bennett spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 33-year-old is in his 11th NFL season.