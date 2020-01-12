New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night and cited for misdemeanor vandalism after he allegedly jumped on the hood of another person's car, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reports the incident occured around 9 p.m. local time and that the 33-year-old jumped on the hood of a Mercedes which caused damage. Edelman was released after his citation.

The Patriots won the AFC East but were eliminated in the first round by the Tennessee Titans last week.

According to various reports, Edelman played last season with a knee injury and requires off-season surgery.