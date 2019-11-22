48m ago
Report: Patriots will not be re-signing Brown
Despite Antonio Brown recently taking to Twitter to apologize to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft along with rumblings that the Patriots were interested in a reunion with the polarizing receiver, the team will not be re-signing him, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.
TSN.ca Staff
Brown, who was cut by the Patriots in September, reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss possible future punishment he might face if he signs with a team amid the various sexual assault allegations currently against him.
The 34-year-old Brown played in just one game this season with the Patriots, recording four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Prior to joining the Patriots, Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders just months after they acquired him, following a tumultuous tenure with the team.
Brown, who up until the 2019 season, had spent all of his 10-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has amassed 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns on 841 catches over his career along with seven Pro Bowl nominations.