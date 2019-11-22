Despite Antonio Brown recently taking to Twitter to apologize to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft along with rumblings that the Patriots were interested in a reunion with the polarizing receiver, the team will not be re-signing him, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

The Patriots will not be re-signing Antonio Brown, according to a source. Those rumors can be put to rest. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 22, 2019

Brown, who was cut by the Patriots in September, reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss possible future punishment he might face if he signs with a team amid the various sexual assault allegations currently against him.

Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk — AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019

The 34-year-old Brown played in just one game this season with the Patriots, recording four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Prior to joining the Patriots, Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders just months after they acquired him, following a tumultuous tenure with the team.

Brown, who up until the 2019 season, had spent all of his 10-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has amassed 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns on 841 catches over his career along with seven Pro Bowl nominations.