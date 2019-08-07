It appears Josh Gordon is looking to make his return to football.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the New England Patriots wide receiver applied for reinstatement on Wednesday, nearly nine months after being suspended indefinitely for violating an agreement with the NFL that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions.

League commissioner Roger Goodell has sole discretion on Gordon's status and when a decision is made. Gordon last played on December 16, four days before his suspension was announced and he said he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

Goodell said in March that Gordon needed to continue to focus on his own health before applying for reinstatement.

"Once he gets on the right track, we'll get to that place," Goodell said at the time. "But I think right now, he has had a complete focus on 'I have to get myself all cleared in the right place before I can get back on the field.'"

The 28-year-old has 41 receptions for 737 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games with the Cleveland Browns and Patriots last season.

Gordon has appeared in just 22 games since leading the league in receiving yards in 2013 due to suspensions.