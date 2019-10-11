According NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon is not believed to have suffered a major injury in Thursday's win over the New York Giants.

Gordon exited the 35-14 win in the second quarter after twisting his knee awkwardly while trying to make a tackle.

From @gmfb: The #Patriots likely dodged a bullet with WR Josh Gordon's knee injury, while #Falcons WR Julio Jones (hip) returned to practice and should be good. pic.twitter.com/NZZTnjl9Nl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2019

Gordon, who has 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown this season, did not return to the game, but did ride a stationary bicycle on the sidelines during the second half.

The Patriots improved to 6-0 with Thursday's win and will face the New York Jets next Monday night.