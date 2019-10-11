2h ago
Report: Pats WR Gordon avoids major injury
According NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon is not believed to have suffered a major injury in Thursday's win over the New York Giants. Gordon exited the 35-14 win in the second quarter after twisting his knee awkwardly while trying to make a tackle.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Giants 14, Patriots 35
Gordon, who has 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown this season, did not return to the game, but did ride a stationary bicycle on the sidelines during the second half.
The Patriots improved to 6-0 with Thursday's win and will face the New York Jets next Monday night.