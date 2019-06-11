The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New Orleans’ four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints reached agreement on a big three-year contract extension that will contractually tie the two sides together for the next five seasons, through the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2019

Cameron Jordan’s extension, engineered by Doug Hendrickson of @Wasserman and the Saints‘ VP of football administration Khai Harley, is a three-year, $52.5 million deal with a max of $55.5M that includes over $42 million in guaranteed money, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2019

Jordan's extension has a maximum value of $55.5 million with more than $42 million in guaranteed and keeps the four-time Pro Bowler in New Orleans for the next five seasons, according to Schefter's report.

The 29-year-old Jordan has spent his entire career with the Saints after the team drafted him 24th overall in 2011. Jordan finished last season with 49 tackles and 12 sacks.