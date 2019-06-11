1h ago
Report: Saints, Jordan reach 3-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jordan's extension has a maximum value of $55.5 million with more than $42 million in guaranteed and keeps the four-time Pro Bowler in New Orleans for the next five seasons, according to Schefter's report.
The 29-year-old Jordan has spent his entire career with the Saints after the team drafted him 24th overall in 2011. Jordan finished last season with 49 tackles and 12 sacks.