Jameis Winston closing in on deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints signed quarterback Taysom Hill to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The new contract is a one-year extension of the $4.6 million contract tender the Saints gave Hill in March.

Saints did sign a QB today: Taysom Hill. Saints are signing Hill to a two-year deal that really is a one-year extension of the first-round, $4.6 million contract tender they gave him in March, per source. But Hill is tied to Saints through 2021 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

The 29-year-old is locked up through the 2021 season.

The deal is worth $21 million over two years, including $16 fully guaranteed and includes $1 million more in performance incentives.

Compensation update: Taysom Hill’s two-year extension with the Saints is worth $21 million, including $16 million fully guaranteed at signing, plus $1 million more in performance incentives, per source. So it really is a one-year, $16.3M extension. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

Hill appeared in all 16 games last season for the Saints and rushed 27 times for 156 yards and a touchdown.

He also completed three of six passes for 55 yards.

The Saints are also reportedly close to a deal with free-agent QB Jameis Winston.