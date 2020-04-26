3h ago
Report: Saints extend QB Hill though 2021
The New Orleans Saints signed quarterback Taysom Hill to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The new contract is a one-year extension of the $4.6 million contract tender the Saints gave Hill in March.
TSN.ca Staff
Jameis Winston closing in on deal with Saints
The 29-year-old is locked up through the 2021 season.
The deal is worth $21 million over two years, including $16 fully guaranteed and includes $1 million more in performance incentives.
Hill appeared in all 16 games last season for the Saints and rushed 27 times for 156 yards and a touchdown.
He also completed three of six passes for 55 yards.
The Saints are also reportedly close to a deal with free-agent QB Jameis Winston.