The New Orleans Saints signed quarterback Taysom Hill to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The new contract is a one-year extension of the $4.6 million contract tender the Saints gave Hill in March.

The 29-year-old is locked up through the 2021 season.

The deal is worth $21 million over two years, including $16 fully guaranteed and includes $1 million more in performance incentives.

Hill appeared in all 16 games last season for the Saints and rushed 27 times for 156 yards and a touchdown.

He also completed three of six passes for 55 yards.

The Saints are also reportedly close to a deal with free-agent QB Jameis Winston.