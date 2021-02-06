The New Orleans Saints are facing the biggest discipline yet after the NFL discovered more COVID-19 protocol violations, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Pelissero reported the violations included surveillance video.

He added the Saints and coach Sean Payton have already been fined $850,000 and lost a seventh-round draft pick for two previous violations. 

The discipline has not been finalized in the latest case, but it could end up including multiple draft picks and/or higher draft picks, and an even larger fine. 

More details to come.