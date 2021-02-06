Palmer: 'This might be the best QB duel ever in a Super Bowl'

The New Orleans Saints are facing the biggest discipline yet after the NFL discovered more COVID-19 protocol violations, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Saints and coach Sean Payton already have been fined $850,000 and lost a 7th-round draft pick for two previous COVID protocol violations. Discipline not finalized in the latest case, but it could end up including multiple and/or higher draft picks and an even larger fine. https://t.co/SdT61u1O0s — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2021

Pelissero reported the violations included surveillance video.

He added the Saints and coach Sean Payton have already been fined $850,000 and lost a seventh-round draft pick for two previous violations.

The discipline has not been finalized in the latest case, but it could end up including multiple draft picks and/or higher draft picks, and an even larger fine.

More details to come.