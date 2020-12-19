21m ago
Report: Saints place WR Thomas on IR
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve with the ankle injury that has lingered since Week 1, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Saints will be without their star receiver for the remainder of the regular season but expect him back for the start of the playoffs at close to 100 per cent, per Schefter.
Thomas has appeared in seven games with five starts this season, recording 40 receptions for 438 yards.