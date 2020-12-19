The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve with the ankle injury that has lingered since Week 1, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas has appeared in seven games with five starts this season, recording 40 receptions for 438 yards.