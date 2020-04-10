Brady or Brees? Stephen A. predicts more impactful QB to division

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees is slated to sign with NBC Sports over ESPN as the 41-year-old begins to plan for his future after his playing days in the NFL, according to Andrew Marchand of New York Post.

BREAKING NEWS: Drew Brees has chosen to sign with NBC Sports over ESPN, The Post has learned.https://t.co/Km6thXkZ7m — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 10, 2020

The contract will kick in as soon as Brees decides to retire from the NFL and is a potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football,” says Marchand.

Mike Tirico will take over for NBC Sports football play-by-play commentator Al Michaels following the 2022 Super Bowl.

Brees signed a two-year, $50 million with the Saints season last month.

The 13-time Pro Bowler won the 2009 Super Bowl with New Orleans and will enter his 20th season in the NFL in 2020.