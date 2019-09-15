The New Orleans Saints have locked up their head coach for another five-years, according to FOX's Jay Glazer.

Scoopage: Saints and Sean Payton have agreed on a new 5-year extension. #breakingnews Payton loves the city, city loves him. He’s w them for half a decade @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 15, 2019

Sean Payton has been the head coach for the Saints since the 2006 season, in his 13 years as the teams leader he has a 119 - 74 record in the regular season.

On top of the regular season success, Payton coached the Saints to the organizations first Super Bowl in 2009 when they knocked off the Indianapolis Colts.

The 55-year-old got in to coaching at the young age of 25 as an offensive assistant at San Diego State, his first NFL opportunity came nearly 10 years later as a quarterback coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.