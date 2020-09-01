Alvin Kamara might have been sitting out of practice to create leverage in a contract dispute, but his team might be willing to call his bluff.

Josina Anderson reports the New Orleans Saints are open to trading the 25-year-old running back.

I'm told the Saints are open to trading RB Alvin Kamara, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 1, 2020

Kamara has not been seen at Saints practices since Friday in a series of unexcused absences.

But Kamara and his agent told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that he has never once asked for a trade and has been at the team facilities every day that he wasn't at practice.

Spoke to #Saints RB Alvin Kamara and his agent and neither has asked for or demanded a trade. As of today, they thought they were actively negotiating and making progress on an extension. Kamara has never threatened to hold out and has been in the building every day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2020

The pair told Rapoport that they believed they were making progress on a new contract and never once have threatened to hold out.

Heading into his fourth season out of Tennessee, Kamara is set to play under the final year of his rookie contract at $2.3 million.

A native of Norcross, GA, Kamara rushed for 797 yards on 171 carries last season with five touchdowns. He added 533 yards receiving on 81 catches and another touchdown.

The Saints also currently have running backs Latavius Murray and Ty Montgomery on their roster.