Well, this is interesting.

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints are working out free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown Friday morning.

"Saints are doing their due diligence," Schefter added on Twitter. Brown posted a free agent waiver from the Saints on Instagram Friday, appearing to confirm Schefter's report of a workout. Brown soon after deleted the waiver form from Instagram.

Important note: The NFL has made clear that if someone signs AB, he’s likely headed to the Commissioner’s Exempt list until his investigation is complete. https://t.co/Fax00YmAbV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

Even if he does strike a deal with the Saints, he might not get in to game action right away -- if at ll. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the NFL has made it clear that if a team were to sign Brown, he would likely go on the Commissioner's Exempt list while the league's investigation into him is complete. Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor in September. He has denied the allegations and met with the league in November as part of the investigation.

"If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation," the NFL said earlier this season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, maintains three teams have interest in signing Brown.

In addition to Antonio Brown, the Saints are working out a group of WRs today that also includes former Redskins’ WR Maurice Harris, per source. Saints’ HC Sean Payton wanted an updated WR list for the playoffs in case any WRs went down. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

New Orleans worked out a group of wide receivers on Friday, including former Washington WR Maurice Harris.

Brown has not played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots after playing just one game with the team in Week 2. The four-time All-Pro was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Raiders in the off-season but did not appear in a game with Oakland and was eventually granted his release after a bizarre turn of events.

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots in Week 2 as they went on to beat the Miami Dolphins by a score of 43-0.

Brown spent nine seasons in Pittsburgh, tallying 837 catches for 11,263 total yards and 74 receiving touchdowns.