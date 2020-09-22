4m ago
Report: Giants agree to deal with RB Freeman
The New York Giants and running back Devonta Freeman have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Freeman's agent said the veteran turned down more money from other teams because he liked the opportunity the Giants offer, per Schefter.
More details to come.