The New York Giants and running back Devonta Freeman have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Giants and RB Devonta Freeman now officially have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. “Devonta turned down more money from other teams because he likes the opportunity with the Giants best,” per @Rosenhaussports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

