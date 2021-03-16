1h ago
Report: Giants, Williams agree to 3-year deal
The New York Giants and star defensive tackle Leonard Williams have agreed to a three-year deal worth $63 million total and $45 million guaranteed according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Giant and Leonard Williams have agreed on a 3 year deal for 63 million with 45 million fully guaranteed. Roosevelt Barnes and Brandon Parker, and exec Kevin Abrams finished the deal today.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021
This comes after he was franchise tagged by the club last season.
Williams was acquired by the Giants in a trade with the New York Jets in October of 2019 in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 conditional fifth-round pick.
Williams recorded 11.5 sacks and 57 combined tackles last season, his sixth in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.
The 26-year-old Bakersfield, Calif., native was selected No. 6 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of USC.