Matthew Berry is excited about Fitzmagic in Washington

The New York Giants and star defensive tackle Leonard Williams have agreed to a three-year deal worth $63 million total and $45 million guaranteed according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Giant and Leonard Williams have agreed on a 3 year deal for 63 million with 45 million fully guaranteed. Roosevelt Barnes and Brandon Parker, and exec Kevin Abrams finished the deal today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

This comes after he was franchise tagged by the club last season.

Williams was acquired by the Giants in a trade with the New York Jets in October of 2019 in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 conditional fifth-round pick.

Williams recorded 11.5 sacks and 57 combined tackles last season, his sixth in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

The 26-year-old Bakersfield, Calif., native was selected No. 6 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of USC.