1h ago
Report: Giants to hire Judge as head coach
The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to hire New England Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to hire New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter added that a deal between the Giants and Judge was in the works as of last night.
Judge had been with the Patriots for the past eight seasons. He added special teams coordinator to his resume this year.
More details to follow.