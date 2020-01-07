The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to hire New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

Schefter added that a deal between the Giants and Judge was in the works as of last night.

Judge had been with the Patriots for the past eight seasons. He added special teams coordinator to his resume this year.

