Kalen Ballage is staying in the AFC East.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Miami Dolphins are trading the running back to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round pick instead of releasing him as was originally planned.

Plot twist: The #Dolphins are trading RB Kalen Ballage to the #Jets for a conditional late-round pick, source said. Miami had planned to release him, but NYJ stepped in before it was official and the two have a deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

A fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Arizona State, Ballage spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins, appearing in 24 games.

Last year, he ran for 135 yards on 74 carries with three touchdowns. He added another 63 yards receiving.

A native of Peyton, CO, Ballage joins a Jets backfield that features Le'Veon Bell, Josh Adams and Frank Gore.