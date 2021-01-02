A closer look at the two-horse race for the NFL MVP award

It appears Adam Gase's time with the New York Jets is coming to an end.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets are expected to part ways with Gase following their season finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The #Jets are expected to part ways with coach Adam Gase following the game on Sunday, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Expect a thorough and lengthy search. Our story: https://t.co/HnEgz440BV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

The Jets began the year 0-13 before winning back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, dropping them to second in the NFL Draft order.

Rapoport says the search for a new coach will be "lengthy and thorough" with early candidates including Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Gase led the Jets to a 7-9 record in his first year in charge of the Jets in 2019.

The Jets struggled through injuries this season, including running back Le’Veon Bell, who was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before being released and later signed by the Chiefs. One of their top defenders, linebacker CJ Mosley, opted out due to COVID-19 concerns, and safety Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the season.

The 42-year-old Gase was head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons before his time with the Jets, finishing with a 23-25 record in Miami.