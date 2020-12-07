The New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams one day after their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jets fired DC Gregg Williams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2020

The Jets led the Raiders 28-24 in the final minute of Sunday's game, when Williams called an all-out blitz for the defence on third down. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made a throw before the blitz reached him and connected with Henry Ruggs' 46-yard touchdown with 5 seconds left. The 31-28 loss dropped the Jets to 0-12 on the season.

Afterward, Jets safety Marcus Maye -- a team captain -- unleashed a verbal blitz on Williams, who made the ill-fated call on

"I just felt like we could've been in a better call in that situation," Maye said.

Maye doubled down on that opinion. Actually, he went way beyond that. During his four-minute, 30-second interview with reporters, he made eight references to how the defense should've been given a "better call" on third-and-10 with 13 seconds left when the play started.

Instead of protecting the end zone and the sidelines with a soft zone, Williams -- known for his aggressiveness -- called a Cover 0 blitz. That meant no deep help from a safety. He sent eight rushers at quarterback Carr, leaving only three defenders in man-to-man coverage.

The play call was unprecedented in recent NFL history. According to research by ESPN Stats & Information, out of the 252 pass plays attempted under similar circumstances in the past 15 seasons, the Jets were the only defense to send more than six rushers.

Williams, who had full autonomy of the defensive play calling, had been with the Jets since 2019.