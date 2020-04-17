When the NFL’s voluntary virtual off-season program opens this month, New York Jets’ All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is not expected to participate, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

When the NFL’s voluntary virtual off-season program opens this month, Jets’ All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is not expected to participate, per league sources. The Jets have not expressed any official interest in extending Adams thus far in the off-season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

Adams, 24, is entering the final season of a four-year, $22.25 million deal, Schefter adds that the Jets have not expressed any official interest in an extension thus far in the off-season.

New York entertained offers for the All-Pro at this year's trade deadline and could do the same during draft week.

The NFL and players' union reached an agreement earlier this week to conduct “virtual” off-season workout programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic until every team is permitted to open its facilities.

Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms.

The three-week, virtual off-season starts on April 20 for teams with new head coaches and April 27 for the others. It runs through May 15. Teams with a new head coach have the option to go four weeks.

A team can’t begin its virtual program after April 27. Teams also can’t save their virtual weeks for use after facilities open and players return to the field.

The league’s off-season program concludes June 26. If stay-at-home orders throughout the country continue into the summer, teams will have to conduct a mandatory veteran mini-camp in a virtual manner.

“Whatever we do is going to be in compliance with the governing rules of the particular state and it’s going to be consistent with good and recommended medical health practices,” NFL lead counsel Jeff Pash said. “We’re going to do it in a way that preserves competitive equity and doesn’t expose anyone to risks that the medical profession says people shouldn’t be exposed to. We’re going to rely on that kind of guidance.”