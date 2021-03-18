1h ago
Report: Jets talking with WR Smith-Schuster
The New York Jets have been having conversations with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
The Jets, who came to an agreement with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis during the two-day negotiation window ahead of free agency, may not be done adding to their receiving corps.
Smith-Schuster spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.
The 24-year-old finished last season with 97 receptions for 837 yards and nine touchdowns.