New York Liberty rookie guard Sabrina Ionescu, who suffered an injury in Friday's matchup against Atlanta dream, has a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, according to ESPN.

Ionescu is still under evaluation by team doctors, however ESPN notes an injury like her's often requires months to fully heal.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, she will be out about one month and is expected to be continuously re-evaluated.

WNBA No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu is expected to miss approximately one month with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and will continue to be re-evaluated, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/bnuHGN7uIs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2020

Report from @nyliberty on @sabrina_i20

There is a group of physicians working on this (6 physicians). It’s a grade 3 ankle sprain and at this point they believe that it’s nonsurgical.



Over next few days she will work to decrease swelling and increased range of motion. @WNBA — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 1, 2020

Ionescu suffered the injury on Friday after she stepped on the foot of Atlanta's Betnijah Laney while bringing the ball up the court in the second quarter. The 2020 No. 1 pick was helped off the court and did not return.

Prior to her departure, Ionescu had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. The game before, the former Oregon product scored 33.

Atlanta went on to win Friday's matchup 84-78 as the Liberty dropped to 0-3 on the season.