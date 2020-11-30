2h ago
Report: NFL cancels Ravens' Monday practice
The National Football League has cancelled the Baltimore Ravens' practice scheduled for Monday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
The Ravens haven't practised since last Saturday, the day before they played the Tennessee Titans.
Schefter also reported the Ravens' travel plans ahead of Tuesday's scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers are in flux with snow forecasted Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh.
More details to come.