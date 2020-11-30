The National Football League has cancelled the Baltimore Ravens' practice scheduled for Monday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens haven't practised since last Saturday, the day before they played the Tennessee Titans.

Schefter also reported the Ravens' travel plans ahead of Tuesday's scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers are in flux with snow forecasted Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh.

