According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's induction ceremony is being postponed due to COVID-19 and the NFL will cancel the preseason opener scheduled to take place in Canton on Aug. 6.

The Hall of Game opens the preseason annually, with the two teams involved playing five preseason games that year. This year, the Dallas Cowboys were scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class includes Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce,Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu, along with coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson.

This is the first schedule change for the NFL due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The preseason is now scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 13.