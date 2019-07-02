The NFL and NFLPA are set to increase discussions about securing a new collective bargaining agreement with hopes of coming to an agreement prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The current CBA expires after the 2020 season, and both sides will look to avoid a lockout which last occurred in 2011.

The league and the players association have reportedly met once a month in April, May and June. Discussions are set to increase this summer with three or four more meetings planned for July alone.

The owners appear to be motivated to get a deal done before the start of the 2019 season because of the impending end and renegotiation of their TV deals and their "NFL 100" marketing campaign. If there isn't a new deal reached before next off-season, new contract and salary cap rules specific to the final year of the CBA will be set in motion.

The NFLPA is reportedly not as hopeful about a new deal being reached in time. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith recently sent a letter to player agents asking them to ask their clients to financially prepare for the event of a work stoppage. However, a union source has said that sending a letter of that nature was part of a normal course of business.