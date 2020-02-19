The National Football League will add a seventh team to the playoffs in each conference if the new collective bargaining agreement is finalized, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL playoff structure is about to be changed. Under the current CBA proposal, seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs, with only bye per conference, sources tell ESPN. It would go into effect this upcoming season. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

"NFL playoff structure is about to be changed. Under the current CBA proposal, seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs, with only one bye per conference," Schefter reported. "It would go into effect this upcoming season." Schefter added there is mounting optimism the CBA could be done in the next week.

Schefter also reported under the current CBA proposal the NFL owners are pushing for, the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team, with the preseason shortened to three games per team.