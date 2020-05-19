43m ago
Report: NFL owners table Rooney Rule update
NFL owners have tabled the Rooney Rule resolution to incentivize the hiring of minority coaches and front office staff, according to NFL reporter Jim Trotter.
TSN.ca Staff
The Rooney Rule resolution would have required teams to interview at least two minority candidates outside of their organization for head coaching positions, and one minority candidate for coordinator positions.
NFL.com columnist Judy Battista added tabling a proposal is generally what is done if the owners don't think there is enough support for the proposal and to go back to the drawing board to improve the proposal rather than let it fail.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during Super Bowl Week that changes to the Rooney Rule were needed.