Who Stephen A. blames for the failure of the 'Rooney Rule'

NFL owners have tabled the Rooney Rule resolution to incentivize the hiring of minority coaches and front office staff, according to NFL reporter Jim Trotter.

BREAKING: NFL owners have tabled the resolution to incentivize the hiring of minority coaches and general managers, per source. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 19, 2020

The Rooney Rule resolution would have required teams to interview at least two minority candidates outside of their organization for head coaching positions, and one minority candidate for coordinator positions.

NFL.com columnist Judy Battista added tabling a proposal is generally what is done if the owners don't think there is enough support for the proposal and to go back to the drawing board to improve the proposal rather than let it fail.

This is generally what they do if they don’t think there is enough support for a proposal — go back to the drawing board to improve it rather than let it fail. https://t.co/J8Y5L7Bq3O — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 19, 2020

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during Super Bowl Week that changes to the Rooney Rule were needed.