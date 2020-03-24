The NFL and the general managers are reportedly at odds as to when the NFL Draft should take place, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

NFL wants April draft to go on as scheduled despite GMs' recommendation today to push it back, per @diannaESPN and me.https://t.co/PRyqTVi1lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2020

According to the report, the NFL general manager subcommittee overwhelming voted in favour of a recommendation to postpone the event, currently schedule to take place April 23-25.

League sources tell ESPN it would be a competitive disadvantage to have some teams in their training facilities during the draft while teams in California, New Jersey and other hard-hit areas would be in lockdown and unable to be in their teams' buildings.

In another report from the NFL network, a memo went out to all 32 teams to close facilities by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, perhaps addressing this concern.