Former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who is projected to be a top 10 pick in this coming week’s NFL draft, is aware of his flagged drug test from the NFL combine and has addressed it with multiple teams, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

[Cont 2/2] and teams have continued to check in this morning. Will talk more about those teams, per sources next week. https://t.co/4VgTRdl62t — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 18, 2020

The 6-foot-7, 364-pound Becton is still awaiting official notification about his test, per Anderson, who adds that it’s being stressed that Becton didn't have a history of failed tests in college and does not have a substance abuse problem.

Becton, 21, spent three years at Louisville and this past season was named First team All-ACC in addition to capturing the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is given to the conference’s best blocker.