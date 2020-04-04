Can Tom Flacco follow in his brother's footsteps? Check out his highlights

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on across the world, NFL teams are reportedly beginning to prepare for this year's draft to be virtual.

High-level officials from multiple NFL teams are now preparing to do the April 23-25 draft virtually, from home, away from their team facilities, league sources tell ESPN. Awaiting final decision from NFL on an unprecedented draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, high-level officials from multiple NFL teams are now preparing to do the April 23-25 draft virtually from home. The NFL previously said the draft will proceed as scheduled, it has yet to make a final decision regarding how the event will be conducted, per Schefter.

Teams seemingly have to draft from home because the league officially ordered teams to close their respective farcicalities as of March 25. Additionally, like many countries around the world right now, the United States has urged its citizens to practise social distancing.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, this year's draft was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.