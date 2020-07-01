It appears the NFL will shorten its 2020 preseason to two games, according to NBC Sport's Pro Football Talk.

According to reports, the first and fourth week of the preseason will be removed, the NFL is expected to officially make the announcement on Thursday.

The removal of the first preseason game will give teams more on-field practice time after having limited amounts of it during the offseason due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Nearly all NFL teams report to training camp on July 28, with the first preseason game taking place between Aug. 20 and Aug. 24 with the second games taking place between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31.

Updated NFL preseason schedule:

July 28: Nearly all NFL teams report to training camp

23 day acclimation period begins

Preseason Week 1: August 20th-24th

Preseason Week 2: August 27th-31st



September 10th: Chiefs vs. Texans. The games begin 🏈. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 1, 2020

The NFL season is expected to kickoff on Sept. 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.