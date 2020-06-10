The National Football League seems determined to start their 2020 regular season on time and play all 16 games, but a change to the preseason might be in play.

The NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason, per sources.



Nothing finalized or imminent, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games, rather than four. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason to two games rather than four. Pelissero adds that nothing is finalized or imminent, but talks are being held and team executives believe a reduction may be reached.

This would allow more time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many have clamoured over the years to reduce the length of the preseason to three and sometimes even two games.

The preseason is currently scheduled to begin Aug. 6 with the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The league's regular season is set to begin Sept. 10 as the Houston Texans take on the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.