The Oakland Raiders have acquired wide receiver Zay Jones from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The Raiders were without starting receivers Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson in their Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears, and have been without Antonio Brown since Brown asked for his release prior to the start of the season.

The Bills drafted Jones in the second round in 2017 and the 24-year-old has seven receptions for 69 yards this season.

Mortensen added the emergence of former CFLer Duke Williams made Jones expendable for the Bills.