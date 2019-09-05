1h ago
Report: Raiders plan to suspend Brown after exchange with GM
The Antonio Brown preseason circus might have reached a boiling point. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Oakland Raiders plan on suspending the star wide receiver after an exchange with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Schefter: 'I think there is a chance Brown doesn't play for the Raiders ever again'
The Antonio Brown preseason circus might have reached a boiling point.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Oakland Raiders plan on suspending the star wide receiver after an exchange with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday.
The matter between the two was in response to Brown expressing his displeasure with the team on Instagram for fining him $54,000 over missing a practice and a walkthrough.
On Wednesday, Brown posted the letter he received from Mayock with the caption: "WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR."
This is the latest in a series of incidents for the Pro Bowler, who was acquired in the winter from the Pittsburgh Steelers and signed to a three-year extension worth over $50 million.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes that a suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team could result in the loss of guaranteed money for Brown.
The 31-year-old Miami native incurred frostbite on his feet during a botched cryotherapy session in France, leading to Brown getting placed on the non-football injury list. Once activated in late July, Brown repeatedly expressed frustration with his inability to wear his old helmet due to the model being deemed unsafe league-wide with Brown even threatening to retire over it.
The Raiders are set to begin their 2019 season on Monday night at home to the Denver Broncos.