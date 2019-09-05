Schefter: 'I think there is a chance Brown doesn't play for the Raiders ever again'

The Antonio Brown preseason circus might have reached a boiling point.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Oakland Raiders plan on suspending the star wide receiver after an exchange with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday.

The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

The matter between the two was in response to Brown expressing his displeasure with the team on Instagram for fining him $54,000 over missing a practice and a walkthrough.

Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

On Wednesday, Brown posted the letter he received from Mayock with the caption: "WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR."

This is the latest in a series of incidents for the Pro Bowler, who was acquired in the winter from the Pittsburgh Steelers and signed to a three-year extension worth over $50 million.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes that a suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team could result in the loss of guaranteed money for Brown.

#Raiders WR Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it earlier this week, and it got ugly. Mayock clearly frustrated with AB posting his fine letter on Instagram. And now, a suspension for conduct detrimental could mean losing $30M in guaranteed money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

The 31-year-old Miami native incurred frostbite on his feet during a botched cryotherapy session in France, leading to Brown getting placed on the non-football injury list. Once activated in late July, Brown repeatedly expressed frustration with his inability to wear his old helmet due to the model being deemed unsafe league-wide with Brown even threatening to retire over it.

The Raiders are set to begin their 2019 season on Monday night at home to the Denver Broncos.