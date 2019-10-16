Oakland Raiders right tackle Trent Brown has been accused of multiple acts of domestic violence by his girlfriend, according to a report from ESPN.

The accusations are part of a civil lawsuit filed by his girlfriend earlier this week, per the ESPN report.

In the lawsuit, Brown's girlfriend accuses him of slapping, punching and choking her on multiple occasions begining in 2018, per the report. Brown's girlfriend also says she has been "bruised, bloodied and battered" from the attacks.

The lawsuit also says a police report was filed after an incident in June in which Brown allegedly bruised the woman's arm and slapped her, per ESPN.

Brown signed a four year, $66 million contract with the Raiders this off-season, which made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL at the time.

Brown could be subject to NFL discipline based on the allegations.