Three weeks after working out the veteran offensive guard, the Oakland Raiders will sign Richie Incognito to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Raiders are signing free agent guard Richie Incognito to a 1-year deal. He’s back in the league after a hiatus, having last played for the #Bills in 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 28, 2019

Incognito will return to the NFL after a one-year hiatus, last playing for the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

At the time of Incognito's workout, The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported it went well but the Raiders were holding off on signing Incognito to first make sure he wouldn't be under discipline from the NFL upon his return.

Incognito is best known for the role he played in the bullying scandal while with the Miami Dolphins. The 35-year-old earned Pro Bowl invites in all three seasons he played with the Bills from 2015-17.