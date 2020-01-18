The police officer who was slapped on the behind by Odell Beckham Jr. following LSU's national championship victory has decided not to press charges, according to multiple sources.

On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver for simple battery after a video shot in the LSU dressing room following the Tigers' national championship win on Monday night showed the LSU alumnus slapping a police officer on the rear end in a seemingly playful manner.

The NOLA police department could withdraw the arrest warrant after the officer involved signed an affidavit that he would not press charges, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beckham Jr., heading into his seventh NFL season, spent three seasons with the Tigers before being taken with the 12th overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.