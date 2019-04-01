Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report for the start of the team's off-season program Monday because he expects to be traded soon, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ogbah presumably lost his starting job with the Browns when they acquired veteran Olivier Vernon earlier this season.

The Browns drafted Ogbah 32nd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old has started 40 games for the Browns over three seasons, recording 122 tackles and 12.5 sacks.