It appears golf courses in Ontario will be open for the first time this season after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the province and the rest of Canada over two months ago, according to Adam Stanley of PGATour.com

Stanley says the announcement will be made on Thursday as part of Premier Doug Ford's daily news conference.

Golf courses will be allowed to open in Ontario this weekend, I'm told. The announcement will be part of Premier Doug Ford's address tomorrow. — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) May 13, 2020

Earlier this month, Ford announced that golf courses in the province can begin preparations for the 2020 season, but can't open quite yet.

Courses in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are already open or will be open by May 15.

The PGA Tour - one of the professional sports that may return sooner than later given its ability to have social distancing - is slated to return on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

However, the 2020 RBC Canadian Open has already been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time the event won't run since 1944 due to the Second World War. It was supposed to run June 8-14 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club Etobicoke, Ont.