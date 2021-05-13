Sergio Aguero's decade with Manchester City comes to an end after May 29's Champions League final, but the question remains as to what the Argentina forward will do next.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague tells the BBC that Aguero's camp is in talks with Barcelona over what would be a free transfer.

"It's not done yet but everybody wants it to happen," Balague said. "The club and Aguero's camp are talking. They know they have to cut costs and are doing four different independent audits to see how much money there is, which then means they will know what kind of contract proposal they can put to Lionel Messi. But amid that backdrop they are looking for opportunities in the market. Aguero is free and would be an improvement on [Denmark striker] Martin Braithwaite. They have to sell a lot of players and they will try to do so but this would mean they have the certainty of a goal scorer."

The connection between Aguero and Barca is largely due to Messi. Argentina teammates, the pair are close friends. A return to Spain for Aguero, who joined City from Atletico, would likely pacify Messi, who appeared likely to leave the club at the end of his contract, but has since reconsidered his stance.

"This is not a request from Messi but it's certainly a way to convince him about what they are trying to do," Balague said. "But it's a step down from the interest they have shown in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland - and that is something they would like to revive if they can bring in money from outside the club."

Barca currently sits third in the La Liga table with two matches remaining and will be five points behind provisional leaders Real Madrid by Thursday evening.

If Aguero chooses to depart the Premier League, he will leave as its fourth-highest goal scorer of all-time with 182, behind only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole.