A report surfaced Wednesday that the Green Bay Packers were shopping wide receiver Randall Cobb.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, however, the Packers have not put Cobb on the trade block and expect him to remain on their roster this season.

Rapoport noted that Cobb has drawn interest from other teams as he enters the final year of his current contract but the Packers don't intend to move him.

The 28-year-old is currently listed as a starter on the Packers depth chart, along with Davante Adams. Geronimo Allison and Trevor Davis are listed as the team's second string options.

Cobb had 66 catches last season for 653 yards and four touchdowns. He's now four years removed from his only career 1,000-yard season, which came when he posted 1,287 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2014.