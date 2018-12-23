The Carolina Panthers are expected to retain head coach Ron Rivera's services for next season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Panthers started the season 6-2 before losing six straight games to find themselves currently at 6-8. But the Panthers' struggles this season can at least be partially blamed on star quarterback Cam Newton's shoulder injury.

Rivera is in his eighth season as head coach of the Panthers. He carries an overall record with the team of 70-55-1.